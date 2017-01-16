Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A High Wycombe mother has issued a desperate appeal on social media after her 16 year old daughter went missing on the morning of Monday January 9.

Tania Findlay's daughter Morgan Williams was last seen in High Wycombe at around 11.45am on January 9 but CCTV pictures have emerged of her at London's Marylebone station on Saturday January 14.

Morgan is mixed-race and 5ft2 in height. She has long, dark brown, curly hair, freckles on her cheeks and a slim build and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, a Nike jumper, was possibly wearing black trainers and was carrying a cream-coloured holdall.

In a post that has been shared by more than 13,500 people from all across the country on Facebook, Tania pleads for members of the public for information as to her whereabouts.

"She isn't looking in a good way and needs to come home!!! If you see her or know where she is, PLEASE let me know. I'm worried sick and need to know she is safe!" she adds.

Investigating officer Sergeant Hayley McEvoy, leading the search, said:

“I would like to hear from anyone who has any information about Morgan’s whereabouts as we are understandably concerned for her due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

"If anyone recognises someone fitting Morgan’s description, please come forward and speak to officers.

“Morgan, if you see this appeal, you are not in any trouble however please call the police so we can check you are ok.”

Police urge anyone with any information about Morgan’s whereabouts to contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

You can also Missing People, a charity that helps search for missing people on behalf of the friends and family left behind and provide specialised support to ease their heartache and confusion. If you have information that may help you can call or text 116 000. Morgan's reference number is 17-000228.