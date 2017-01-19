Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morgan Williams, a teenager from High Wycombe who had been missing from home since January 9 has now returned home.

Morgan has been found safe and the Police have thanked all the members of the public who shared the story to help locate her.

Morgan's mother Tania Findlay had issued several desperate pleas for help in finding her daughter on Facebook.

Morgan was suspected to be in London when CCTV images appeared of her outside Marylebone Station on January 14.

According to Tania Findlay's facebook page Morgan is now safe and at home with her family.