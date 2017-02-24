Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morgan Williams, a 16 year old girl from High Wycombe, has been missing since Tuesday February 21.

She was last seen in Amersham Hill, High Wycombe on that day at around 11am.

Thames Valley Police has issued more information in the hope that a member of the public may come forward with her whereablouts.

"She is black, 5ft 2ins tall and has shoulder length black hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a cream and black strapped low cut top, and a dark coloured parka coat with a fur lined hood" the statement reads.

"It is believed that Morgan could be in the Ladbroke Grove area of London. She also has links to the Stratford and West Hampstead areas, as well as High Wycombe."

Anyone with information that might help locate Morgan is urged to call 101 and speak to Thames Valley Police.

Morgan has previously gone missing and when she was located, police thanked everyone who shared the story on social media in an effort to help track her down.