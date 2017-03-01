Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police stopped and checked more than 30 vehicles in a crackdown on taxis and private hire vehicles.

The joint operation, with Wycombe District Council's Licensing Team, took place overnight on Friday February 17 .

36 vehicles were stopped and checked for defects to ensure that they were complying with road safety regulations between 9pm and 3.3am in High Wycombe and Marlow town centre.

Checks were also carried out to ensure that drivers held the correct insurance and licensing documentation.

During the operation eight fixed penalty notices were issued by officers for a variety of offences including unsafe tyres and not wearing a seatbelt.

PC Alistair Bennett based at High Wycombe police station said: “The operation provided a great opportunity for us to engage with taxi drivers to discuss licensing requirements and ensure that their vehicles were safe and up to standard.

"Prompt action was taken where this was not the case.

“It also provided us with the chance to speak to them directly about their concerns which led to a number of non-taxi vehicles receiving fixed penalty notices for being parked in designated taxi ranks.

“TVP are committed to working with our partners and local businesses to help keep residents and visitors to Wycombe LPA safe from harm and we will be looking to complete a similar operation in the near future.”

Wycombe District Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment Cllr Jean Teesdale said: “This is an additional safety check carried out by the police and the council to ensure the vehicles people hire in our district are safe.

“If anyone has any concerns about a taxi or private hire vehicle they should contact the Licensing Unit at licensing@wycombe.gov.uk or 01494 421222.”