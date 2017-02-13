Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A High Wycombe man has gone missing after having last been in the Tilehurst area of Reading on Saturday February 4 at around 5pm.

Police are asking for the public's help to trace Thomas Birks, 27. Officers believe Thomas travelled back to the High Wycombe area.

He is white, 5ft 10, with a slim build and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigating officer Inspector Lee Barnham, based at High Wycombe police station said:

“We would like to speak to anyone who knows where Thomas is or who recognises someone fitting his description as we are concerned for his welfare. Thomas has now been missing for more than a week and we need to ensure he is safe.

“Anyone with any information about Thomas’ welfare should contact our 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1116 4/2.”