The 16 year-old girl from High Wycombe who went missing last week has been found, according to Thames Valley Police.

Morgan Williams was found in the London area overnight and was described as being safe and well.

Morgan had gone missing from Amersham Hill, High Wycombe at 11am on Tuesday February 21.

In a statement by Thames Valley Police they thanked the public for helping with the campaign to find her.

"Officers would like to thank the public and the media for sharing the appeal, and to the members of the public who helped to locate her."