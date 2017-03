Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing man from Aylesbury has been found 'safe and well' according to Thames Valley Police.

Steven Pollmer, 59, had last been seen in Queen's Park, Aylesbury on Saturday February 25.

Police had been concerned for his welfare, describing his disappearance as "out of character".

A statement from the force reads: "Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for sharing the appeal to help locate him."