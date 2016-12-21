Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Missenden Abbey welcomed Rennie Bear, mascot of the Rennie Grove hospice, to a Christmas craft fair which raised £787 for the charity.

The 12th Century Abbey in London Road, Great Missenden has hosted the seasonal event on Saturday December 11, which had over 40 stalls, raising £630 for the chairty, while the Rennie Grove stall raised an additional £157.

The fair also featured two local authors. Amersham's Rachel Sherfield signed copies of her children’s book, Mrs Blossom and Sniffy (the dog that was a little bit whiffy!) , and Langley's Anneeka Ludhra signed copies of her cookery book Dadima’s - Celebrating Grandmother’s Wisdom Through Indian Cooking .

Claire Redrup, Community Fundraising Manager at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said:

“At Rennie Grove Hospice Care we are delighted that Missenden Abbey has chosen to support us with its Christmas Craft Market.



“Over the coming days, our nurses will be giving patients and families the care and support they need to stay at home and spend, what may be for some, their final Christmas together.



“The money raised at this event will help to ensure our nurses can continue to provide this invaluable service.”

Eva Neupauer-Jones, General Manager of Missenden Abbey Conference Centre, which is owned by Bucks New University, said: “We were delighted to raise a fantastic amount for a very worthy cause in Rennie Grove Hospice Care.



“We were pleased to showcase a terrific range of local exhibitors selling a great range of gifts from stocking fillers to Christmas decorations and silver jewellery to bespoke glass art. There was something for everyone!”