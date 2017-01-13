Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office have issued an ice warning for the South East.

Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces until 11am.

Sleet and snow are expected to hit by late morning, and one to two centimetres of additional snow could fall.

Ice will disrupt journeys with difficult driving conditions and motorists can expect longer journey times.

Last night (Thursday Jan 12) saw snow fall across the county.

Schools have closed because of the cold snap.

Heathrow airport was forced to cancel flights as well.

Temperatures plummeted overnight.

This morning Chesham saw a high of 0 degrees, but with wind chill felt like a chilly -6.

The mercury is not expected to rise much above 2, with it dropping to -1 at around 11pm.