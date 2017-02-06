Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an e-fit after a vehicle was stolen from a private seller in Hithercroft Road, High Wycombe.

The incident took place on January 16 after the victim had advertised their Mercedes E250 for sale on a trading website.

The victim had received a call from a man claiming to work for a taxi firm who was interested in the vehicle and that a driver would come to view the car.

A man arrived between 3pm and 4pm that day and asked to view the vehicle documents, which were inside the house.

The man then threatened the victim, telling them he had a knife and demanded the keys which he took before driving off.

The offender is a white man, 25 to 32 years-old, 5ft 6 to 5ft 7ins, slim build, short light brown/blond hair short at the sides with a "spikey-back" look on top, brown eyes, a tattoo mark (or possible scar) above his left eye and a distinctive star tattoo on the left hand side of his neck.

He was wearing a royal blue zip up jacket/hoody and jeans. He also had a south London accent. The victim describes him as having a rectangular head with high cheek bones, and quite "scrawny"

Investigating officer, PC Rebecca Brydon, of Local CID based at High Wycombe police station, said:

“We are releasing an E-fit of the offender in this robbery which was very worrying for the victim.

“We would ask anyone who recognises the man from our E-fit or the description or may have seen this incident to please come forward and call 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.