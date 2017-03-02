The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two traffic officers have described the moment they saw flames shoot 20 metres through the air after a mobile crane caught fire on the M40.

Steve Powers, 56, and Grant Doyle, 45, raced to the M25 interchange on September 22 last year after the 90 tonne crane burst into flames and shot fire and tyres across the carriageway.

Mr Powers, from Cobham, Surrey, said: “I jumped out of my skin a little bit.

“We knew we were going to have to shut the carriageway in both directions.”

Firefighters battled through the night to tackle the blaze and stop it spreading.

The duo, who work for Highways England, were called in to shut the motorway and stop the traffic.

But they were alarmed when motorists kept driving past, because burning debris was still flying across cars and only missed some by inches.

Mr Powers, in his second year of the role, said: “You could see things flying off it [the crane] and people were still trying to go past, it was crazy.”

Berkshire based Mr Doyle added: “You always think about the drivers involved but it’s your job.

“You’re there to get on with it, to get the job done.

“You’re conscious of what can happen and the potential for injury.”

The pair’s role in these situations is to get the traffic moving as quickly as they can, as soon as everything has been given the safety all clear.

Mr Powers said: “The flames were big. The only thing were going to do was look after the traffic.

“At that point it’s not scary but you hope nobody’s hurt.”

Mr Doyle, who has been in the role for nearly 11 years, added: “There’s an adrenaline rush when you hear a big job go out like that. You try and prepare yourself.”

The unsung heroes were featured in a documentary on Tuesday last week (February 28) which profiles the efforts of the teams who keep the M25 flowing.

The behind the scenes documentary, called Britain’s Busiest Motorway, is a new six part show on ITV.