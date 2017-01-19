Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mayor of Beaconsfield officially launched the town’s second public access defibrillator at Beaconsfield Library on Saturday January 14.

WI committee members Anne Shaw and Steve Hadley had been the driving force behind Beaconsfield WI’s fundraising effort last April, raising £1200, and had the honour of cutting the ribbon.

WI president Deb Sanders stressed the importance of these devices in saving lives and chair of the community safety committee, Anita Cranmer, thanked the WI for its work in spearheading the campaign to install more defibrillators across town.

Speaking about the need for general training in resuscitation techniques, she said the town council would be holding a second session in February following a highly successful event last September.

The celebratory launch was supported by Beaconsfield Library and Phil Dart, BCC communities service director.

It was well attended by WI members, town and county councillors and library visitors of all ages.