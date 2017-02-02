Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Accident on the Oxford Road Roundabout in Aylesbury, known locally as Big Hand Mo's roundabout, caused morning rush hour chaos for commuters and parents.

The road traffic collision, at around 7am this morning, involved just one car. Two fire crews from Aylesbury raced to the scene and had to use hydraulic rescue equipment, colloquially known as the jaws of life, to release a trapped man.

The man was injured and was left in the care of paramedics. Thames Valley Police closed Oxford Road and warned drivers to avoid the area entirely if they could.

Roads particularly affected were Oxford Road, Friarage Road, Gatehouse Road, Coldharbour Way & Griffin Lane, Bicester Road & Weedon Road.

Routes have since reopened and the roundabout has been cleared.

Frustrated locals have voiced their anger at one accident causing such widespread chaos throughout the town.