Buckinghamshire's beloved Mary Berry was crowned Best Judge at the glittering National Television Awards ceremony at the O2 Arena in London last night.

The 81-year old was awarded the accolade for her work on the Great British Bake Off, a program she has left after being judge for seven series.

Mary faced stiff competition in the category from Britain's Got Talent's David Walliams and X-Factors Nicole Scherzinger and the boss of both shows, Simon Cowell.

(Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

She also had to beat off 72 year-old Len Goodman who judged his last every episode of Strictly Come Dancing in December.

Len did not leave empty handed, with Strictly taking the award for Best Talent Show.

Mary seemed quite surprised at her victory, taking a few seconds to leave her chair, cheered on by current Bake-Off champ Candice Brown and the star-studded crowd.

In her speech, she said she loved judging and that it had been a great honour.

"I think I know how to bake and I love telling people that next time do a little bit better, but the greatest reward is that all the young are baking" she added.

Mary recently launched a cookbook companion to her impending BBC Two show Mary Berry Everyday, where she will be celebrating the food and ingredients she uses most, proving you don't need an exotic larder to be able to cook well.

She also has a new BBC One series coming later this year, where she explores the secrets of some of Britain's greatest historical houses.