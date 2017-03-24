Does your car weigh more than three tonnes?

Early results from a Thames Valley Police survey show drivers of vehicles as heavy as 10 tonnes are ignoring the weight limit on Marlow Bridge.

Every two minutes an overweight vehicle attempts to cross the Grade 1 listed bridge over the River Thames, at the end of the town's High Street, according to the police traffic survey.

The bridge had to be closed for repairs for two months in 2016, reopening on November 25, after an HGV collided with the bridge.

Vehicles crossing the bridge are limited to three tonnes maximum gross weight (MGW) and less than 6ft 6ins wide, after the closure lead to traffic chaos and inconvenience and loss of business for traders.

Police are monitoring the bridge throughout May and turning away overweight vehicles with an advisory note.

However, as of April 1,Thames Valley Police will enforce the weight restriction and issue £50 fixed penalty notices to drivers breaching the weight limit.

“It appears people think the weight restriction doesn’t apply to them,” Mayor Bob Johnson said.

“I suggest people check the weight of their vehicles before planning their route. The closure of the bridge last year caused considerable inconvenience for residents and visitors and difficulties for local businesses.

"We must look after our historic bridge and avoid problems in the future.”