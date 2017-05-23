Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is to review its security measures in the wake of Monday night's (May 22) horrific attack in Manchester.

Following the tragic events, in which 22 people died after a lone male set off a bomb in Manchester Arena , the national threat level remains at severe.

This means that an attack is highly likely and police urge the public to be alert.

Police say they continue to do everything they can to help protect communities, and officers are reviewing security measures and activities, including those for pre-planned events.

TVP say there remains no intelligence to suggest a specific threat to communities within the Thames Valley area and they will continue to provide a visible policing presence across the force area to provide reassurance to communities.

A statement from TVP reads: "Communities defeat terrorism - we depend on information from the public, you are also our eyes and ears, and everyone can play their part in the effort to keep us safe.

(Photo: Getty Images)

"Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency call 999.

"In the rare event of a weapons attack occurring we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice."

(Photo: AP)

Deputy chief constable John Campbell said: “We send our thoughts and condolences to those affected by this terrible incident in Manchester and acknowledge the work of our colleagues from all the emergency services who responded to the unfolding events.

“In light of such tragic events the cooperation of our communities is more important than ever before.

"I would urge you to contact the police straight away if you believe that someone is acting suspiciously.

"Trust your instincts and let us decide whether the information is important or not.

(Photo: Getty Images)

"No piece of information is considered too small or insignificant.

“I would like to reassure you that Thames Valley Police is reviewing our security measures and there is no specific intelligence to suggest a threat to our communities within Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire. However we all need to remain vigilant.

“My officers and staff will continue to provide a visible presence in our communities and we have specialist resources in place to respond in an emergency.”