Politicians and public figures across Buckinghamshire have condemned Monday night's terror attack in Manchester.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured in an attack which seemingly targeted children at Manchester Arena on Monday (May 22).

The lone male suicide attacker set off a homemade bomb in the foyer of the arena at 10.33pm, following an Ariana Grande concert.

Now, tributes are pouring in for those who have lost their lives in the attack and to those affected by the "evil acts" of the attacker.

Cheryl Gillan, Conservative candidate for Chesham and Amersham , spoke to GetBucks about the "callous and murderous" attack on Monday.

"I'm horrified by the loss of life and injuries caused by this devastating terrorist attack on young people and their families.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester and the families affected by this callous and murderous act.

"Our grateful thanks go to all those people in our emergency, police and security services, who are working round the clock to save lives and protect us, and to the Mancunians who came forward to help and provide shelter to all those young concert goers fleeing from this barbarous incident.

"Acts of terrorism like this should make us even stronger in our resolve to stand together as communities."

Leader of Bucks County Council, Martin Tett also condemned the "reprehensible attack" in Manchester city centre.

He said: “This was a reprehensible attack on one of our great cities and all the more callous as it targeted children and young people.

"This morning I sent my condolences to Sir Richard Leese, the Leader of Manchester City Council.”

In the email, Mr Tett said: "On behalf of Buckinghamshire County Council and the citizens of Buckinghamshire I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to those affected by the dreadful incident last night.

"This will have affected not just those who have been killed and injured and their friends and families but also the citizens of all of Manchester and indeed people across the northwest."

Flags outside County Hall in Aylesbury are now flying at half mast as a mark of respect and sympathy for the people of Manchester.

Dominic Grieve, Conservative candidate for Beaconsfield, spoke about the attack and paid tribute to the victims.

"This is an appalling attack, my heart goes out to the families and friends of those who have been killed and injured," he said.

"We will not allow those who wish to undermine our values to succeed, we will make sure that our values triumph and as long as we keep these in mind, we will be successful in overcoming this evil violence."

Other public figures and bodies took to Twitter to express their thoughts about Monday night's attack.