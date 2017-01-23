Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who killed a 95-year-old grandfather dubbed ‘a true legend’ of Chalfont St Peter has been sent to jail.

Mark Ringrow, 38, received a 24 week stretch in prison and a two and a half year driving ban for knocking down Ernie Moody in the village last year.

Heartfelt tributes poured in to mourn the death of the pensioner and people took to social media to pay their respects to him.

Rachael Bree, landlady of the White Hart pub at the time, a place where Mr Moody spent a lot of his time, said: “He was just a true legend of the village.

“He was a true gentleman.

“You name a story, he could tell it.

“He lived a very full life. He was all about fun.

“It’s very sad - he’s been a part of my life for nearly 16 years. He was loved by everybody.

“It’s a great shame. Everybody knew him, from old to young, and everybody looked out for him.”

His funeral was held at St Marys Church, Denham Village, on Wednesday August 10.

In a letter to GetBucks his son Ken wrote: “Following the kind tributes to Ernie Moody, on behalf of the our family, I would like to convey my thanks for all the heartfelt messages that people of Chalfont St Peter village have conveyed at this terrible time.

“Ernie was a kind father to John, Brian, Ken and Alan and our families, there are so many people who knew him, which is demonstrated by all the lovely flower tributes placed at the scene of the accident.”

Ringrow pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He also had to pay a surcharge of £115.

Did you know Mr Moody? Email our reporter Tom Herbert at tom.herbert@trinitymirror.com .