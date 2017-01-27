Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A psychotic man who went berserk in a hospital, battering two nurses he believed planned to put him in a straight jacket, has had his jail term slashed on appeal.

Christopher Templeman, 31, had been taken to Reading's Prospect Park Hospital for his own good after he was seen behaving strangely in the town centre.

But, in the delusional belief that he was going to be restrained, he set about two nurses, Samantha Thorogood and Angela Smith.

Miss Smith was punched ferociously, breaking her nose, before he launched himself at her colleague.

Miss Thorogood was then punched to the ground and stamped, sustaining broken ribs, neurological damage to her hand and concussion.

Templeman, of Green Hill Close, High Wycombe, admitted two counts of causing actual bodily harm and was jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court.

In September, he was given a five-year "extended" sentence, comprising four years' jail, with one year extra to serve on licence.

But today, that was slashed to a total of only three years and four months by top judges in London.

Judge David Stockdale QC and Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said the sentence he received was wrong for the offences he committed.

"A term of four years was not an appropriate custodial term," said Judge Stockdale.

The court heard Templeman appeared to be in a confused state when police were called to Reading town centre in August 2015.

He was taken to the hospital and was waiting later when he asked to be given a pack of cards to pass the time.

Miss Smith took him to an office area, where he began his vicious assaults on the two women.

A psychiatrist who assessed Templeman later said the offender had been "acutely psychotic" at the time.

He was now "genuinely appalled" by his behaviour and the effects on his victims.

His lawyers today argued that the four-year custodial term he was given was too long.

He had pleaded guilty and so was entitled to a one-third reduction, meaning the crown court judge must have taken a "starting point" of six years for the term.

Giving judgment, Judge Stockdale agreed that the term was too tough and cut it to three years and four months. The extended licence was also quashed.