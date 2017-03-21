Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man had to be taken to hospital for treatment after a gang of four men attacked him on a High Wycombe Street.

The 24 year-old was assaulted on Wednesday March 15 at around 10.20pm on Castle Street, near to Tiger Taxis, leaving him with facial injuries.

Police believe that the victim and offenders may have been known to each other.

The offenders are described as two white men and two black men, all believed to be in their late teens or twenties.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Palethorpe from High Wycombe Police Station, said: “This assault took place near to the town centre and left the victim with injuries to his face, nose and mouth.

"We are urging anyone who witnessed it to please come forward. If you have any information, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170076775.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."