Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw a lit firework into the smoking area of a pub.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday (Jan 1), outside O'Neills Pub, Pauls Row, High Wycombe.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing fireworks in a public place in connection with the incident and has been bailed until January 17.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have now launched an appeal for information.

Investigating officer PC Rob Allen from High Wycombe Police Station, said: “This incident took place in a busy area, in the smoking area of O’Neills pub and we believe that there would have been a lot of people around at the time who may have witnessed this.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police via the non-emergency number 101.

"If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”