Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sports car was set on fire while it was parked on a trailer just two days after Christmas.

The Nissan Skyline was severely damaged in the blaze, which happened in the driveway of a High Wycombe home just after midnight.

Police have now released CCTV of a man who they hope will hold vital information to it.

A man approached the vehicle carrying a plastic bag, which contained a black petrol can at around 12.39am.

The man then poured the petrol over the boot, roof and bonnet of the car before leaving the petrol can sideways on the windscren. He then retreated and throwing a lit item on the car, causing it to go up in flames.

He fled the scene on foot, in the direction of Windmill Lane, after being disturbed by the occupants of the house.

Investigating officer PC James Francis said:

“I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have important information about this incident of arson in which a vehicle has been set alight and damaged.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone with any information about what happened, or who may be responsible, to call police on 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.