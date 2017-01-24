Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28 year-old man from Doncaster has been handed a 29 month prison sentence for two house burglaries that saw him take jewellery, electrical goods and steal a BMW from a driveway.

Kyle Major of Alexandra Road, Doncaster was sentenced at Amersham Crown Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to the burglaries after being arrested on December 1.

Mr Major carried out two house burglaries in Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes between November 25 and 26.

The first burglary was at a house in Clegg Square where Mr Major stole jewellery and electrical goods while the occupants were away on holiday.

His second burglary that night was at a house in Paxton Crescent, from which he also stole jewellery and electrical items, as well as a BMW from the driveway. The car was later recovered in Sheffield.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Jacqui Baverstock from Milton Keynes Local CID said:

“Thames Valley Police do not tolerate thefts and burglaries within our communities.

“I hope this sentence reassures other victims of burglary that we have dedicated officers who work very hard to investigate these offences, to ensure every effort is made to bring offenders to justice."