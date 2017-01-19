Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two robbers approached a pedestrian on Priory Avenue, High Wycombe and threatened him with a knife.

The pedestrian was walking down the road at 8.30am on Wednesday January 18, when the robbers approached him and asked for the time.

One of the men then pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, who handed over his mobile phone and money.

The robbers who were Asian men in their early twenties left the scene on Priory Avenue and headed in the direction of Priory Road.

The men are described as having a slim build, roughly 5ft 11 inches tall and both wearing dark hooded tracksuits.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the non-emergency number, 101.