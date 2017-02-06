Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A late-night attack outside a bank in High Wycombe left a 21 year-old victim with a broken jaw.

The assault took place at around 2.20am on in the town centre near Metro Bank in Pauls Row in the town centre on Saturday January 28.

The victim was attached by one man, who was accompanied by two others. The victim had to be treated in hospital.

Police have released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak with, who they believe may have information of vital importance to the case.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Morris of Wycombe Police station said:

“I would appeal to anyone who knows or recognises the person in the CCTV to contact us on 101 as a matter of urgency as we believe he can help us with our investigation.

“The victim sustained a very serious injury following this assault and so anyone with any information about this incident is asked to get in touch.”

If you don't want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 . No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.