A 32 year-old from Aylesbury has been jailed for 2 years after assaulting two police officers, one of whom required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Ryan Luscombe, of Weston Road, Aston Clinton, was sentenced on March 13 at Aylesbury Crown Court, having been convicted of 4 counts on February 13.

Luscombe had pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of common assault, one count of affray and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

On Tuesday December 13, 2016, Luscombe had an altercation with council staff at County Hall in Walton Street, Aylesbury. Officers were called to the scene at around mid-day after Luscombe threatened to return with firearms.

Two policemen found Luscombe in the car park of the Waterside Shopping centre. When they approached him, he picked up a rock and hurled it toward one of the officers.

The officer responded by spraying Luscombe with 'Captor spray', but this had little effect on him.

Luscombe then lunged towards the officer to grab the spray but when the officer resisted, he bit down on the policeman's middle finger.

As the other officer pulled Luscombe off his colleague, he was thrown to the ground, where Luscombe punched him.

The officers managed to restrain Luscombe and arrested him. He was charged the following day.

One officer sustained a laceration to the crown of his head which required hospital treatment, three puncture wounds to his left hand near his middle finger, and concussion.

The other officer sustained bruising to his face, arm and scratches to his arm, ear and forehead.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gemma Howe, of Aylesbury Local CID, said: “The officers did extremely well in the difficult circumstances to arrest Luscombe when both had been injured by him and this was recognised by the judge in the case.”

Supt Olly Wright, Local Police Area Commander for Aylesbury, said: “The officers involved were attending this incident to protect members of the public when they were confronted by Luscombe’s violent actions".

"Despite both being injured by Luscombe, they were able to safely resolve the situation and to detain him. This case is a reminder of the risks officers face serving the public while ensuring our communities in Aylesbury are kept safe.

“Being assaulted should never be considered to be an occupational hazard of being a police officer and I’m proud of the actions of these two officers. The severity of the case has been reflected by the custodial sentence which Luscombe has received.”