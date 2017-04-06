Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile has been jailed for three years and eight months after he was found guilty of three sexual offences involving young children in Milton Keynes.

Andre Nethersole, 25, of Radstock Crescent, Broughton, was found guilty of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with girls aged 13 and 15.

Nethersole was also found guilty of causing or inciting girls aged 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to look at images of sexual activity.

Nethersole was convicted on March 2 at Aylesbury Crown Court and was sentenced on March 22.

The sexual assaults took place between May 17 and May 20 2016; Nethersole has been jailed, put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and given a restraining order.

Investigating officer DIO Dan Nuttall, from Thames Valley Police in Milton Keynes, said: "Mr Nethersole could have saved the anguish, worry and stress experienced by the victims and their family had he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

"This conviction demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will always effectively investigate allegations of Sexual Assault, particularly against children, and seek prosecution where appropriate."