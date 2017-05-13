Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for nine weeks after he broke into Amersham and Wycombe college last year.

Lee Roy Jackson, of Gayhurst Road, High Wycombe, pleaded guilty at Wycombe Magistrates' to one count of burglary with intent to steal.

Jackson admitted that, on December 10, he entered the Amersham campus and forced entry into a number of rooms.

Between 10am and 1pm, Jackson searched through desks and draws, but in the end stole nothing from the college.

CCTV footage enabled Thames Valley Police officers to identify Jackson and they arrested and charged him on February 9.

Jackson appeared in court on April 27 and he is now serving a nine-week prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £120.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Bates, of CID based in Taplow, said he hopes the sentence serves a message.

"Jackson saw fit to target this educational establishment," he said.

"Although he did not take anything from the college, he did cause damage to the doors while searching.

"I hope this serves as a message that, if you attempt to commit burglary, we will catch you and you will be brought before the court to answer for your crimes."