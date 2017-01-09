A man was injured following a car hit the central reservation on the M40 southbound.
Firefighters from Beaconsfield were called out at around 6.20pm last night (Sun Jan 8), between junctions 2 (Beaconsfield) and 1a (M25 interchange).
No-one was trapped.
They also rescued a girl who was stuck in a swing on Saturday (Jan 7).
A crew from Gerrards Cross was called to Denham Lane, Chalfont St Peter at around 3pm.
The girl was uninjured.
And firefighters from Gerrards Cross and Beaconsfield rescued two men and a woman who were shut in a lift.
They were called to Bulstrode Court, Gerrards Cross at around 9.40pm on Friday (Jan 6).