A man was injured following a car hit the central reservation on the M40 southbound.

Firefighters from Beaconsfield were called out at around 6.20pm last night (Sun Jan 8), between junctions 2 (Beaconsfield) and 1a (M25 interchange).

No-one was trapped.

They also rescued a girl who was stuck in a swing on Saturday (Jan 7).

A crew from Gerrards Cross was called to Denham Lane, Chalfont St Peter at around 3pm.

The girl was uninjured.

And firefighters from Gerrards Cross and Beaconsfield rescued two men and a woman who were shut in a lift.

They were called to Bulstrode Court, Gerrards Cross at around 9.40pm on Friday (Jan 6).