A man was injured following a car crash on the M40 this morning (Wednesday March 8).

Firefighters were called out at around 8.32 this morning following a crash between four cars and a lorry.

They raced to the M40 northbound, between junctions 1 (Denham) and 1a (M25 interchange).

One appliance and crew from Gerrards Cross attended.

No-one was trapped.

Luckily two other men and two women were uninjured.

Firefighters were also called out to a car fire on Church Street, Amersham, yesterday afternoon.

They rushed to the town at around 12.29pm yesterday (Tuesday March 7).

One appliance and crew from Amersham and one from High Wycombe attended.

Firefighters used one hose reel, one set of breathing appartus, hydraulic gear and a toolkit.

And they were called out to the M40 northbound yesterday (Tuesday March 7) morning, at around 9am.

A lorry on the hard shoulder was discharging carbon dioxide from pressure relief valve between junctions 3 (Loudwater) and 4 (Handy Cross).

One appliance and crew from Beaconsfield, one from Gerrards Cross and an officer attended. Firefighters escorted the lorry to a service road.