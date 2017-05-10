Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man who died after he was hit by a train has been named as Robert Bentley.

Mr Bentley, from Waller Road, Beaconsfield, was hit on the line near Beaconsfield train station on Friday, April 28.

Officers were called to the line at around 3.50pm and attended with paramedics.

Chiltern Railways confirmed that all lines were closed while it dealt with the incident.

Lines reopened after an hour, with delays of more than an hour being reported between Gerrards Cross and High Wycombe.

Some trains were cancelled and commuters were told to find alternate routes by the company.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest into Mr Bentley's death is scheduled to take place on August 30.