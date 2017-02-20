Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffering from an asthma attack outside Burnham train station was pushed over by a man who then stole his phone and wallet.

The 50 year-old man was walking past the station between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday February 15, when his asthma attack began.

As this occurred the victim felt a push to his back and fell. The man who pushed him over then took the victim's Samsung Galaxy phone and black leather wallet.

The victim was not injured in the attack.

The offender is described as a white or mixed race man, around 5ft7ins or 5ft8ins, of a stocky build with short grey hair.

He was believed to be wearing a dark-blue hooded top with the hood down, and either dark trousers or jeans which had white paint marks on them.

Detective Constable Vinny Bansal from Slough Local CID said:

“This was a horrendous incident for the victim, who was robbed whilst he was in a vulnerable situation.

“We believe there were people in the area at the time of the offence and we’d urgently like to speak to anyone who witnessed it.

“If you saw what happened or have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting incident number 43170046239.”

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.