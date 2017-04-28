Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with serious head and chest injuries following a "high-speed" car crash.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30am this morning (Friday April 28) after a car collided with a bridge on the A413 near Great Missenden.

The driver was flown to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Firefighters from Amersham and High Wycombe had to use the "Jaws of Life" to rescue the man and helped paramedics at the scene.

Bucks and Mk Fire tweeted from the scene: "Latest incident: Crews are currently at the scene of a collision on the A413 at Great Missenden. Hydraulic rescue equipment in use."

The man was freed from the wreckage at around 11.35am.

The crash closed the road in both directions, with eyewitnesses reporting heavy traffic.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.33am this morning reporting a high speed collision between a car and a bridge on the A413 at Great Missenden.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance, a paramedic team leader and the air ambulance to the scene.

"The driver was a 50-year-old male who had sustained serious head and chest injuries and he was flown to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford."