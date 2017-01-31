Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was found dead by police officers in a High Wycombe alleyway yesterday morning.

At 9.50am on Monday January 30, police were called to the Winslow Gardens area after receiving a report from a member of the public that a man had been found, possibly deceased.

Blood and bandages were later seen down the alleyway and the South Central Ambulance Service quickly attended the scene.

However, the man, believed to have been in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained, but the police have now said it is not believed to be suspicious.

Police officers remained in the area after the body was found but the scene watch was later lifted.