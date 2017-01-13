Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined thousands for flytipping ‘in frustration’ after he arrived at a recycling centre in Slough only to find it was closed.

Adheel Hussain, 33, of Mirador Crescent, dumped waste cardboard and polystyrene in a ditch in Billet Lane, Iver, in August last year and pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on January 4.

The Magistrates fined Hussain £1,000, and awarded full clean-up and prosecution costs to be paid to the council in the sum of £1,000. A victim surcharge was also levied.

The court heard that onAugust 9, Buckinghamshire County Council enforcement officer Chris Smith Hussain’s name and address in the rubbish and he was interviewed under caution by enforcement officers.

Hussain admitted that he dumped the rubbish out of frustration after he arrived at the household waste recycling centre at Chalvey, Slough, and found it had closed.

Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire Chairman Sir Beville Stanier said: “Rather than returning home with his rubbish when he found the household waste and recycling centre closed, this man decided to drive into the countryside and dump his waste at the roadside.

“The judgement handed down by the magistrates reflects the strong feeling in the community about this kind of behaviour.”

The case was prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Report flytipping online or via the illegal dumping reporting hotline 0845 330 1856.