A man in his 50s has died following a head-on car crash on a busy Bucks road.

It happened on the A413 Buckingham Road hortly before 4pm on Monday (April 3) between Hardwick and Aylesbury.

A grey Volkswagen Polo, travelling towards Aylesbury, collided with a blue and white Mercedes-Benz car transporter travelling in the opposite direction.

The Polo driver, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and officers began an investigation in to the circumstances of the collision.

The road reopened at around 9.30pm on Monday evening.

Thames Valley Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either of the vehicles travelling beforehand. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 'URN 973 3/4', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.