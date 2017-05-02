Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after being hit by train near Beaconsfield station.

British Transport Police confirmed the man was hit on the line on Friday (April 28) afternoon, just before rush hour.

Officers were called to the line at around 3.50pm and attended with paramedics.

They are now working to identify the man and inform his family.

Chiltern Railways confirmed that all lines were closed while they dealt with the incident.

Lines reopened after an hour, with delays of more than an hour being reported between Gerrards Cross and High Wycombe.

Some trains were cancelled and commuters were told to find alternate routes by the company.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.