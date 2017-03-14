Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25 year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a jury unanimously found him guilty of a 2015 rape.

Franklyn Kehinde Coker, aged 25 of Micklewell Lane, Northampton was sentenced at Amersham Crown Court on Friday March 10.

The rape took place overnight, between October 31 and November 1, after Coker found a woman, in her 30s, passed out on a street in Bletchley.

Coker raped the victim, before dropping her off at a local address. The victim had no recollection of the events that followed the day, and reported her fears to the police.

Coker had been charged on June 10 2016 and pleaded not guilty. His first trial took place over five days at Amersham Crown Court, in October 2016 but the trial resulted in a hung jury.

His second trial took place in January this year, over three days, with the jury returning a unanimous verdict of guilty.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Phil Walsh of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “Coker committed this horrendous offence whilst the victim was vulnerable and unable to defend herself.

“Due to the victim’s courage in coming forward and giving evidence, we were able to thoroughly investigate and ensure that this dangerous offender was brought to justice.

"The twelve-year prison sentence sends a strong message that violent and sexually motivated crimes will always be dealt with robustly by Thames Valley Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts.

"Coker will now serve a significant amount of time behind bars."