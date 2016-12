Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old man has been charged with three counts of exposure.

Ponea Vasille, aged 30, of Underwood Place, Oldbrook was charged on December 13 in connection with a number of exposures at Walton Lake, Milton Keynes

It relates to three incidents between September and October in which a man was seen to expose himself as women walked past near Walton Lake, Milton Keynes.

Vasille has been bailed and will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Jan 31 2017.