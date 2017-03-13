Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been charged in connection with an incident in Plomer Green Lane, Downley, High Wycombe.

Anthony Crawford, aged 26, or Goddington Road, Bourne End, has been charged on one count of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of assault by beating, and one count of criminal damage.

The charge is in connection with an incident that happened around 7pm on 28 February 17, in which a man was assaulted outside the Co-operative shop in Plomer Green Lane, Downley.

Crawford was charged on Wednesday (March 8) and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 22 March 17.