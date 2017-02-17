Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with a robbery concerning an offence in High Wycombe.

Jason Barnes, aged 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery.

The victim of the robbery a 44-year-old woman, was approached by an offender In Bellfield Road, High Wycombe, who asked her for money, then became aggressive and produced a knife.

The victim then handed over a quantity of cash.

Barnes was arrested and charged on 11 February this year.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 14 March.