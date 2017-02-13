Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been with robbery and drugs offences in Bourne End.

Jordon Warren, aged 26, of Lance Way, High Wycombe, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

The victim of the robbery, a 16-year-old boy, was threatened by an offender with a knife and forced to hand over his iPhone, jacket and cash in Wakeman Road.

Warren was arrested on 3 August last year and was charged with the offences on Thursday (9/2).

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 10 March.