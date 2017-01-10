Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man charged with the murder of a Marlow pensioner is to appear in court next week.

Tautuydas Narbutas, aged 23, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe will appear at Reading Crown Court on January 20.

He has been charged with the murder of Albertina Choules, 81.

A post mortem revealed she was set on fire after receiving a blow to the head.

The cause of death has been given as blunt trauma head injury.

When police were called to a property on Ragman's Lane, on Ragman's Lane, just after 6.30am on Wednesday (July 6), one officer was attacked by a man.

The officer was hospitalised but later discharged.

Her body was found at the scene and she was sadly pronounced dead.

Her family paid tribute to an 'incredibly special' woman.