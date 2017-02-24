Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Metropolitan Police have charged a 20 year-old man in relation to multiple sexual assaults in 2016 including an assault in Iver.

Thomas Biggs, aged 20, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, has been charged with the following offences:

1) On Sunday 17, April, sexual assault on a female on a canal towpath in Slough, near Iver.

2) On Sunday 22, May, sexual assault on a female on a canal towpath in Harefield.

3) On Thursday 21, July, attempting to kidnap a woman to commit a sexual offence in Tavistock Road, West Drayton.

4) On Sunday 30, October, assault by penetration and robbery on a female in Station Road, West Drayton.

5) On Monday 31, October, the robbery of a female in Culvert Lane, Uxbridge.

6) On Thursday 17, November, possession of a bladed article at Wraysbury Road, West Drayton.