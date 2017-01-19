Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was attacked and then robbed of his mobile phone in Rye park, High Wycombe.

He was approached by two Asian men at around 11.30am on Tuesday, near the mill.

They attacked him and then took his mobile.

The first man is about 20-years-old, of medium build with a full beard and approximately 5ft 5ins. He was wearing a green top and bottoms.

The second thief is of medium build and was wearing jeans and a puffer jacket.

Investigating officer, Bushra Sheikh of Neighbourhood policing based at High Wycombe, said: “If anyone was in Rye Park in High Wycombe and saw anything suspicious regarding these males please contact the police.”

If you do not want to speak to the police directly, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

This is the second time a man has been robbed by Asian men in High Wycombe this week.

On Wednesday (Jan 18) two robbers approached a pedestrian on Priory Avenue, High Wycombe and threatened him with a knife.

The victim handed over his mobile phone and money.

There is no suggestion the two crimes are linked.