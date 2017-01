Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police has arrested a man in connection with an investigation to locate an absconder from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire.

Police made an appeal at the weekend after a prisoner absconded from the prison on Friday (Jan 6).

A 35-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the offence and is currently in custody.

The force is no longer appealing for information to trace Gavin Burnett.