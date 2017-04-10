Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At least two people were hurt in separate crashes on the M40 last Thursday (April 6).

The first incident, at around 4.30pm, saw firefighters called to the southbound motorway between junction 3 (Loudwater) and junction 2 (Beaconsfield) where a three-vehicle collision had taken place.

No-one was trapped as five people had got out of the cars, although one man was injured.

Just a few hours later, at around 7.40pm, a second man was hurt in a collision involving a car and a lorry between junction 4 (Handy Cross) and junction 3 (Loudwater).

Another man and woman also involved in the incident were uninjured.

Meanwhile, fire crews were also busy dealing with several car fires, at Beaconsfield services at 1pm on Friday (April 7) and then on the M40 carriageway before the junction with the M25, at around 3.50pm.

On Saturday (April 8), firefighters were called out to the M25 anticlockwise to tackle a blaze between junction 17 (Maple Cross) and junction 16 (M40 interchange).