Two people died after a van came off the M40 and crashed into trees yesterday (Wednesday March 29).

A silver Renault Traffic van is believed to have come off the northbound carriageway nearside just before 3.45pm between junctions 3 (Loudwater) and 4 ( Handy Cross ).

The 22-year-old driver and a 31-year-old passenger, both from Warwickshire, were declared dead at the scence.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The other two passengers, both men, were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The fire, police and ambulance service were at the scene and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The carriageway was closed for more than two hours while the emergency services dealt with the incident. Two lanes were reopened at around 6pm.

Investigating officer PC Richard Martin of Roads Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two men who died today.

“At this stage we do not believe there was another vehicle involved.

"However we are very keen to hear from anyone who saw the silver van prior to the collision or witnessed the collision itself.

"Anyone who has information and has not yet contacted police is asked to call 101 quoting URN 982 29/3.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '982 (29/3)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.