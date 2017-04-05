Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to the two men who died in a horror crash on the M40 last week.

Kyle Edmands, 22, from Coventry and Steven McCormack, 31, Bedworth, died last Wednesday (March 29).

Their Renault van came off the northbound carriageway near junctions 3 (Loudwater) and 4 (Handy Cross) and crashed into trees shortly before 3.45pm.

Thames Valley Police has issued tributes on behalf of their families.

Kyle Edmands’ family wrote: “On Wednesday March 29, we sadly said goodbye to our beloved son Kyle.

"He was a hardworking and lovable boy with many great friends and a family who was so proud of him.

"He smiled every day and was so full of life.

“Our thoughts are with the other family involved at this tragic time.

"We thank everyone for their kind words and gestures and can see that he was loved by many.

"Kyle will always and forever be in our hearts as he was truly an amazing son, grandson and brother.”

Steven McCormack’s family wrote: “Steven was an amazing son, father, brother and uncle.

"He was loved by many and is going to be missed by everyone he knew.

"We are overwhelmed and truly touched by the support we have received from family, friends and strangers.

“His funeral is at St Francis church on the April 21 at 11.45am, with a cremation service at 1.30pm in Nuneaton.

"Anyone who wants to pay their respects to Steven are welcome to attend.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to please call the Thames Valley Police 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting URN 982 29/3.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '982 29/3', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.