This dramatic picture shows the aftermath of a horrifying crash on the M40 after a car flipped onto its roof.

The shocking scene shows firefighters working to clear debris from the busy motorway after the car was left on its roof in the middle of the carriageway on Monday (May 1).

Three lanes were closed while emergency services attended the scene, with motorists warned to expect severe delays.

Thankfully, no-one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Writing on Twitter shortly before 6.30pm, Highways England said: "M40 northbound J2 + J3, 3 lanes (of 4) are now closed due to this incident. Long delays. Please allow extra journey time."

A woman and two girls suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened at around 6pm on the northbound carriageway between junction 2 for Beaconsfield and junction 3 for Loudwater.

(Photo: Thames Valley Police Roads Policing)

Firefighters from Beaconsfield, Gerrards Cross and Slough fire stations used environmental protection equipment to make the scene safe after the collision.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing said all lanes had reopened by around 7.40pm.

"RTC M40 northbound between J2 and J3 has now been cleared and all lanes are now open."